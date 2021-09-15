House approves Ease of Paying Taxes Act on final reading

THE House of Representatives has unanimously approved on third and final reading House Bill (HB) 8942 or Ease of Paying Taxes Act.

The bill aims to (i) simplify tax compliance procedures by segmenting taxpayers and better tailoring processes, (ii) enhance the portability of tax transactions, and (iii) legislate the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights.

The bill also creates a Taxpayer’s Advocate office in the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) to act as the taxpayer’s recourse for issues with the Bureau.

Key benefits of the measure include: Allowing taxpayers to file for a Tax Identification Number (TIN) offsite, the removal of the required annual BIR registration, and harmonization of venue rules to allow fully-online filings with the Bureau.

With 193 affirmative votes and no negative votes, the measure will now be sent to the Senate for its deliberation and approval.

HB 8942 was principally authored by the House Committee on Ways and Means Chairman and Albay 2nd District Rep. Joey Sarte Salceda. The bill was also a priority measure of Speaker Lord Allan Jay Velasco.