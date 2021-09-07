House awards medal of excellence to Diaz, medal of distinction to Marcial, Paalam, Petecio

THE House of Representatives has awarded the Congressional Medal of Excellence to Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz and the congressional medals of distinction to boxers Eumir Marcial, Carlo Paalam, and Nesthy Petecio.

“We honor you because you have become the best that you can be. We honor you because you gave honor to all of us,” Speaker Lord Allan Velasco said on Monday.

Also on Monday, copies of the House resolution expressing the lawmakers’ warmest congratulations and deepest gratitude to the country’s delegation to the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics were given to Philippine Olympic Committee President Abraham Tolentino, deputy speaker and congressional representative of Cavite’s eighth district; and Philippine Sports Commission Chairman William Ramirez.

Diaz, who competed in the 2020 Olympics’ 55-kilogram weightlifting event, won the country’s first Olympic gold.

Marcial, Paalam, and Petecio who competed in boxing events at the recent Olympics. Marcial won a bronze medal. Paalam and Petecion each won a silver medal.