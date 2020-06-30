House bill seeks to allow  ‘virtual marriages’

KABAYAN Party-list Rep. Ron Salo on Tuesday filed a bill seeking to allow “virtual marriages”.

The proposed House Bill 7042 seeks to amend some provisions of the Family Code because they have “been overtaken by advancements in technology”, Salo said.

“The legal meaning of presence or personal appearance must now be liberally construed to include virtual presence or presence through videoconferencing”, he said.

Salo also said that the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic has caused the postponement and cancellation of wedding ceremonies because of the ban on mass gatherings, observance of physical distancing and health risks posed to people.

Under the Family Code, “[c]onsent freely given in the presence of the solemnizing officer” is a requisite for a valid marriage.

If the bill is passed into law, the words “Presence may either be physical or virtual”, among others, would be added.