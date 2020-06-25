House bill seeks to rename NAIA

A bill filed at the House of Representatives seeks to rename the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).

If passed into law, the proposed measure, House Bill 7031, would change the airport’s name to the Paliparang Pandaigdig ng Pilipinas.

“NAIA is the international gateway of the Philippines, being the biggest and largest international airport in the country. As such, there is a need to identify the same as belonging to the Philippines. Hence, the proposed renaming to ‘Paliparang Pandaigdig ng Pilipinas,’” the lawmakers who filed the bill said in their explanatory note.

“With the proposed name, the airport will easily be identified as the international doorway of the country, in view of it being in Filipino language and branding it as the international airport of the Philippines,” they said.

NAIA used to be called the Manila International Airport (MIA).

In 1987, through Republic Act 6639, the MIA was renamed NAIA after former senator Benigno “Ninoy” Aquino Jr. was assassinated at the airport in 1983.