House committee OKs 2 resolutions against sugar import liberalization

BACOLOD –– The House Committee on Agriculture has passed two resolutions opposing sugar import liberalization as proposed by the country’s economic managers, its vice-chairperson Rep. Francisco Benitez of Negros Occidental’s 3rd District said.

House Resolution 412 filed by the Sugar Bloc and House Resolution 439 filed by the Makabayan Bloc opposed the planned import liberalization, which they said would kill the country’s sugar industry.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Rare is the issue when the entire spectrum of society from landowners and planters to workers share similar sentiments to protect the industry,” Benitez told the INQUIRER.

“It is a grave injustice to the ARBs (agrarian reform beneficiaries) that after generations of suffering, their farms will not be given the chance to become sustainable. The issue really is how to ensure that the SIDA (Sugar Industry Development Act) is implemented properly before any thought to liberalize can even be made,” he added.

FEATURED STORIES

Benitez hoped the Department of Finance would stop its call for the liberalization of sugar importation.

A second hearing on the Sugar Regulatory Administration and the SIDA law is scheduled on February 27 in Bacolod City so that stakeholders could be heard.

“We cannot be complacent since the specter of liberalization in one form or another continues to loom. Our vigilance to protect the industry must continue, even as we strive to make sure our industry is sustainable and competitive,” Benitez added.

Edited by Lzb

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ