House destroyed, 2 villages hurt as heavy rains bring landslides to Cagayan town

TUGUEGARAO CITY—Relentless heavy rains have caused landslides at three villages in the town of Baggao, Cagayan province, destroying a house and injuring two persons on Saturday (Oct. 17), according to authorities in the province.

On Monday (Oct. 19), the regional Office of Civil Defense (OCD) said preemptive evacuation had been carried out at the villages of Dalin, Dlla and Asinga Via.

ADVERTISEMENT

Michael Conag, OCD information officer in Cagayan Valley, said the two injured residents were rescued from the landslide.

Bridges swamped by floodwater at three villages—Bagunot in Baggao, Alicaocao in Cauayan City and Baculod in Ilagan City—had been opened on Monday after the flood subsided.

FEATURED STORIES

TSB

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

–>