House dispels fake news linking solons, religious groups influencing fate of ABS-CBN

MANILA, Philippines — House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano reiterated that each vote must and will be based on the appreciation of the facts as they have been presented by both sides during the exhaustive proceedings, as well as the application of the relevant laws and public policy.

In a statement, the House leadership dismisses rumors of threats and intimidation coming from certain groups, even linking it with specific religious organizations and congressional leaders.

“It is completely false and is an unproductive exercise in trying to manipulate the vote to favor a particular decision,” Cayetano said.

He also underscored that these “clumsy attempts at mind conditioning” that clearly pose a “threat to the fairness and impartiality” of the committee.

“By trying to poison the well of public opinion, those spreading this propaganda are trying to blackmail Congress into acceding to their demands,” he added.

As the Committee members begin to deliberate on their final vote the fate of the network in the next few days after summation of the arguments for and against the renewal, we advise all sides to continue to advocate, but never to engage in black propaganda and fake news.

Cayetano noted that since the start of the proceedings, the House leadership has advocated for a fair, transparent and impartial hearings. Moreover, he has also urged colleagues to cast a “conscience vote” in line with the ABS-CBN franchise bill.

