House lawmakers to retain Cayetano as Speaker even if he resigns everyday, says solon

MANILA, Philippines — The majority of members of the House of Representatives will continue to vote to retain Taguig-Pateros Rep. Alan Peter Cayetano as Speaker no matter how many times he resigns, Capiz 2nd District Rep. Fredenil Castro said Friday.

Castro said this two days after Cayetano offered to step down as House Speaker, but kept his post after 184 lawmakers voted to reject his resignation.

“Inilabas ng kampo ni Congressman [Lord Allan] Velasco na scripted daw ang mga nangyari at dapat ulitin sa darating na October 14. Ang tanong ko, wala na kayong numero noong hindi pa maliwanag ang posisyon at paninindigan ng Pangulo, ngayon pa kaya na malinaw pa sa sikat ng araw na masaya siya at tapos na ang kaguluhan sa liderato ng Kongreso?” Castro said in a privilege speech in the middle of plenary deliberations for the proposed P4.5-trillion national budget for 2021.

(The camp of Congressman Velasco said that what happened was scripted and should be repeated on October 14. My question is, they don’t have the numbers when the President’s position is not yet clear, how much more now that he is happy that the dispute of leadership at the lower chamber of Congress is over?)

“Marunong naman po tayong lahat magbilang at sa lagay na ito, kahit araw-arawin ni Speaker Cayetano na magbitiw, araw-araw din siyang ibabalik ng mas nakararami na mga kasapi ng mababang kapulungan ng Kongreso,” he said.

(We all know how to count and in this state, even if Speaker Cayetano offers to resign every day, he will continue to be retained by most members of the lower chamber everyday as well.)

Velasco, a representative of Marinduque’s second district, is set to take over as Speaker of the House of Representatives on October 14, following a meeting between him, Cayetano, and their supporters with President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday to settle the speakership row.

Velasco earlier invoked “palabra de honor” in upholding the term-sharing deal with Cayetano that was brokered by President Rodrigo Duterte in 2019. Under the agreement, Cayetano would serve as Speaker of the House in the first 15 months of the 18th Congress while Velasco would succeed to serve for the remaining 21 months.

But in his speech, Castro asked who among Velasco and Cayetano is more honorable, given that Cayetano was still retained as House Speaker despite offering to resign.

“Kaya ang tanong ngayon, sino na ang tunay na ambisyoso at kapit sa tuko sa position? ‘Yung taong kusang nagbibitiw ngunit pilit nating ibinabalik o ‘yung kasamahan natin na inaayawan na ng nakararami ngunit hindi pa rin tumitigil sa panggugulo?” he asked.

(So the question now is who is the truly ambitious person? The one who offered to resign but was retained by his colleagues or the one who is being rejected by many but does not stop creating a mess?)

“Sa aking palagay, maliwanag sa ating isipan ang lahat ng sagot sa mga katanungang ito, at sa bilang ng mga bumoto at sumuporta kay Speaker Cayetano, mukhang klaro rin sa mas nakararami kung sino ang tunay na walang palabra de honor, sino ang ambisyoso, at sino ang tunay na kapit-tuko,” he added.

(In my opinion, the answer to these questions is clear. Based on the number of those who voted and supported Speaker Cayetano, it is also clear to many the one who does not have palabra de honor and who is ambitious.)

On Thursday, PBA Rep. Jericho Nograles said he did not participate in the nominal voting for the motion to reject Cayetano’s offer to resign, adding that voting on the matter during Wednesday’s session was a “waste of legislative time.” [ac]

