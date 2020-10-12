House leader says Velasco allies’ gathering a ‘rump, illegal session’

MANILA, Philippines — The gathering of supporters of Marinduque Rep. Lord Allan Velasco at the Celebrity Sports Complex in Quezon City is a “rump and illegal session” where the rules of the House of Representatives will not apply, Deputy Speaker Neptali Gonzales II said Monday.

Gonzales made the remark as Velasco supporters gathered following a manifesto calling the House to assemble and declare House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano’s post vacant, and elect the Marinduque lawmaker at the helm of the chamber.

However, Gonzales argued that House session is suspended until November 16 and that there is no authority from the plenary for the lower chamber to reconvene on Monday, October 12.

“Unlike in the Batangas Session, there is no plenary Resolution authorizing to hold session in any other place other than in the Plenary in Batasan, contrary to the Constitution,” Gonzales said, referring to the lower chamber’s session in Batangas following the Taal eruption.

“All the maces, old and official, are currently in the possession and safekeeping of the [Sergeant-at-Arms]. These prove that what they are doing is clearly a rump and illegal session where the Rules of the House will not apply and can not be used,” the House leader added.

House Sergeant at Arms Ramon Apolinario earlier said that the mace, which serves as the symbol of authority of the House and shall be displayed at the Speaker’s rostrum when the lower chamber is in session, at the Celebrity Sports Plaza is not official.

This was backed by House Secretary General Jose Luis Montales who said that all official maces of the lower chamber are in the custody of the Sergeant-at-Arms.

Under the manifesto released by Velasco’s camp, which has allegedly been signed by at least 187 congressmen, lawmakers cited Section 13 of the Rules of the House which states that “a vacancy is created whenever any of the officers dies, resigns, or is permanently incapacitated, or when the House declares any office vacant.”

Further the House rules state that the position of Speaker may only be declared vacant through nominal voting by a majority of all the members.

