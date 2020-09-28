House logs 83rd COVID-19 case

MANILA, Philippines — The House of Representatives recorded Monday its 83rd case of coronavirus disease among its personnel.

House Secretary-General Jose Luis Montales said the 83rd case involves an employee in Medical and Dental Service who reported for work from Sept. 14 to 18.

Contact tracing is ongoing, Montales said.

“While this is our 83rd confirmed case, most of our confirmed cases got infected outside of [House] premises. We presently have thirteen active cases,” he said.

Montales earlier reminded employees to only physically report for work only when necessary.

“Do NOT physically report for work when experiencing or have experienced any of the COVID-19 symptoms within the last 14 days. When in doubt, assume the COVID 19-like symptom to be COVID-19,” he said.

Montales said penalties for violations of the House health and safety protocols would be imposed.

