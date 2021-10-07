House Majority Leader Romualdez seeks reelection as Leyte 1st District rep.

HOUSE of Representatives' Majority Leader Martin Romualdez filed on Thursday his certificate of candidacy (CoC) for reelection as the congressional representative of Leyte's first district.

The lawmaker filed the certificate of candidacy at the Commission on Elections (Comelec) Provincial Office in Tacloban City.

“I decided to seek reelection in response to my constituents' clamor for me to continue serving them as their congressman,” Romualdez, president of the Lakas-Christian Muslim Democrats (Lakas-CMD) political party, said.

“I thank President Rodrigo Duterte for considering me as a viable and worthy candidate for the vice-presidential post. His repeated endorsement and words of encouragement truly serve as an inspiration”, he said.

In a speech on June 16, Duterte said that he had promised to support Romualdez if he runs for vice president.

Romualdez earned his Bachelor of Laws from the University of the Philippines College of Law.

He was a member of the 14th, 15th, and 16th Congress.