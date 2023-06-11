House of Representatives to maintain prolific legislative output for 19th Congress

The House of Representatives, led by Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez, is set to maintain its remarkable productivity in terms of legislative tasks throughout the entirety of the 19th Congress.

According to Surigao del Norte Representative Robert Ace Barbers, chairman of the House Committee on Dangerous Drugs, Speaker Romualdez has already set the tone for the House’s prolific performance during the First Regular Session, where a high number of measures were processed and approved.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The measures approved by the House during the First Regular Session exhibit both quality and quantity. Quality is evident as the chamber successfully passed 33 out of the 42 priority bills listed by the Legislative-Executive Development Advisory Council (LEDAC) and identified by President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. And in terms of quantity, the House was able to process an average of 30 measures per session day, surpassing the previous Congress by 10 percent,” stated Barbers, a prominent member of the Nacionalista Party (NP).

Barbers expressed confidence that the House will sustain this pace throughout the entire 19th Congress, emphasizing that Speaker Romualdez recognizes the importance of time and is able to tune out political noise. He further affirmed the House’s commitment to follow the Speaker’s lead.

FEATURED STORIES

During the First Regular Session, a total of 577 bills were successfully passed on third and final reading over a period of 10 months.

Barbers highlighted the significant role played by Speaker Romualdez as President Marcos’ most trusted ally in the legislature. He emphasized the House’s responsibility to contribute to the realization of the administration’s “Agenda for Prosperity.”

“The success of our government carries significant weight, especially considering that over 31 million people have placed their trust in the President’s vision for a better and more comfortable life. This promise will be fulfilled as long as the legislative and executive branches continue to move forward together,” Barbers concluded.

RELATED STORIES

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

–>