House of Rose Professional Announces Mission 2029 to Quintuple Female CEOs in World’s Top 500 Companies

NEW YORK, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — House of Rose Professional Pte. Ltd (HORP) today announced the launch of its Break the ceiling touch the sky® Mission 2029 – a program aimed at quintupling the number of Female CEOs at the top of the world’s 500 largest Companies by 2029 and doubling the number of Male CEOs who pro-actively integrate diversity & inclusion as core to their business by 2029. Currently, only 2.8% (14) of Fortune Global 500 CEOs are female. The Fortune Global 500 companies generate $32.7 trillion in revenues and employ 69.3 million people and control one-third of the world’s GDP. House of Rose Professional’s Executive Search vertical Dream Job International® will take the lead in enabling and executing Mission 2029 building on the extensive experience and insights gathered via the Company’s international leadership movement Break the ceiling touch the sky® since 2014 and aided by a global advisory council for Mission 2029.

Since 2014 House of Rose Professional has enabled well over 10000 women leaders (and several thousand male leaders who support diversity & inclusion) to greater success via the books Break the ceiling touch the sky: success secrets of the world’s most inspirational women (2014) and How to get, grow and succeed in your Dream Job (2017) by Anthony. A. Rose, Chairman and CEO, House of Rose Professional; summit Editions of Break the ceiling touch the sky® – the success and leadership summit for women across the world, and the Leonie Awards for global diversity and leadership excellence. Armed with these insights into female leadership, success and recruitment, HORP is applying its international network to further accelerate gender equality in the C-Suite.

Research shows that gender diverse Companies are financially more successful, more attractive as employers and to customers, gender diverse teams perform better than non-gender diverse teams and that gender diversity helps compliance, positive reputation and leadership decision making. Women leaders continue to distinguish themselves across government, private and social sectors, as further evidenced during the COVID-19 crisis.

“Having 70 Female CEOs amongst the Top 500 CEOs globally by 2029 (compared to the 14 today) and more male (champions for diversity) CEOs will help develop better diversity, leadership, business and a better world. This a critical time for organizations to invest in more gender balanced leadership and decision making that better reflects the needs, aspirations and desires of the world’s consumers and communities. While the oft-repeated soundbite is that there is no pipeline of senior female leaders, in reality organizations would be better served to work with Companies that have deep insights into female leadership talent and can provide more strategic, long term partnership to diversify talent pipelines. MISSION 2029 will transform how Companies can recruit and grow high performance female leaders and male champions for diversity. We invite organizations intent on shaping a better world to register for Mission 2029 and to leverage Dream Job International® to build their talent pipelines with diverse, outstanding talent.,“ shared Anthony A. Rose, Chairman and CEO, House of Rose Professional Pte. Ltd.

Rose elaborated that House of Rose Professional’s model would be delivered by strong collaboration with key stakeholders across the private, government and social sectors around the world.

“We have invested six years in identifying the greatest business building leaders – both female and male internationally who are also the most passionate ambassadors for gender diversity and real enablers for women to succeed. We have determined first-hand the leaders who are most sincere about the agenda versus others who are not. This first-hand knowledge and deep insight forms the basis of our confidence to make Mission 2029 a reality,“ added Rose.

Commented James Michael Lafferty, CEO, Fine Hygienic Holding, “Diversity equals better business. More women at the top is a proven business builder so the time for analysis and reflection is over!! At Fine Hygienic Holding we have proven just that by getting to 30 percent of women on our executive team and seeing the corresponding jump in business result (+82 PERCENT increase in profit in 2019). Diversity is having a transformational impact on our relationships with customers and our business. We are delighted to continue our pioneering partnership with Break the ceiling touch the sky in the Middle East and I am personally delighted to be supporting Mission 2029 as a member of the Global Advisory Council.”

Commented Julie Hamilton, Chief Commercial Officer, Diageo Plc, “The future is female. Research is indicating that women drive 70-80% of all consumer purchasing, through a combination of their buying power and influence. Given this reality, it is imperative we have more gender balanced leadership at the very top of organizations. At Diageo we believe that the fastest way to greater diversity at the top is to actively support greater opportunity for women to learn, grow and lead.“

Commented Natalia Shuman, Executive Vice President and CEO, Bureau Veritas North America, “Diversity and inclusion are critical to our business success. Bureau Veritas is committed to gender equality and recognizes the important contributions that diversity creates and how it positively impacts our business and generates innovation. We are delighted to partner with Break the Ceiling Touch the Sky® in the USA and Mission 2029.

Added Alex von Behr, President, vBA Consulting and Senior Advisor to House of Rose Professional (Alex was also former Global Chief Customer Officer of Unilever Plc) commented, “In my years as a General Manager and Global Function head, what made the difference to the advancement of gender diversity was our strategy of deliberately focusing on creating opportunities for female talent while also creating a corporate culture shift and support for them to take advantage of the opportunities provided. I am delighted to be one of the key partners for Mission 2029.”

Break the ceiling touch the sky® Mission 2029 is by no means a destination but simply a milestone on the way to true equality,” commented Rose.

House of Rose Professional Pte. Ltd offers business services across the Talent, Training and Transformation businesses. The Company is led by former Walmart and P&G executive Anthony A. Rose, Chairman and CEO, House of Rose Professional Pte. Ltd.

