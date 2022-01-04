HOUSE OF ROSE PROFESSIONAL TO KICK OFF 2022 WORLD TOUR OF BREAK THE CEILING TOUCH THE SKY(R) WITH NORTH AMERICA EDITION

NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — House of Rose Professional Pte Ltd. (HORP) today announced that it will kick off the 2022 World tour of Break the ceiling touch the sky® – the success and leadership summit for women with a North America (Virtual) Edition to be held on Feb 28, 2022. Coca-Cola, Spin Master, BIC, and Bureau Veritas will lead as early sponsors for the 2022 North America Edition with other partners being announced through Jan 2022. The 2022 World tour will have editions across the world including ones in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia New Zealand (ANZ), the Middle East, Africa, Greater China and the annual world edition out of Singapore. The summit will continue to expand and support HORP’S MISSION 2029 FOR A BETTER WORLD – the HORP global initiative to shape a better world via better diversity & inclusion, better leadership and better business. Mission 2029 FOR A BETTER WORLD focuses on quintupling the number of female CEOs (from 14 to 70) in the worlds 500 largest companies by 2029 and doubling the number of male CEOs actively investing in (gender) diversity and inclusion.

Since MISSION 2029 for a Better World was announced in mid 2020 the number of Female CEOs in the worlds 500 largest Companies has expanded from 14 to 24, indicating the progress made. Since 2014, Break the ceiling touch the sky® has enabled over 25000 women leaders to greater success via the summit and associated programs, bringing together the world’s best companies virtually or live to exchange and learn best practices for leadership, diversity & inclusion and success. Over 300 C-Suite leaders across industries will lead for the 2022 World tour of the summit in support of Mission 2029.

Christina Ruggiero, President of Operations, Central Zone of North America, The Coca-Cola Company shared, “Diversity, equity and inclusion are at the heart of our business and we are proud to be among leading companies with bold action to accelerate gender equality at all levels of our organization and within the communities we serve. As a founding and World sponsor of Break the ceiling touch the sky® and a partner again at the North America Edition, we are delighted to spotlight how women are reshaping, reinventing, and transforming industries. I am also excited to serve on the Global Advisory Council for Mission 2029 in support of the full potential of women – faster and further.”

Bob McDonald, 8th Secretary, Department of Veterans Affairs and former Chairman, President and CEO of The Procter & Gamble Company and member of the Mission 2029 Global Advisory Council commented, “Gender diverse companies are financially more successful, better employers, greater innovators, and better corporate citizens. We believe that by accelerating gender diversity at the world’s largest companies first through MISSION 2029 FOR A BETTER WORLD we can change the trajectory of global business for the better and influence a more sustainable, better world. The Mission is making progress and will continue to scale up to include more collaborators and contributors globally in 2022.”

Chester Twigg, Global Chief Commercial Officer, BIC shared, “We are delighted to be a partner and a sponsor of the 2022 North America Edition of Break the Ceiling Touch the Sky® and also Mission 2029 for a Better World. At BIC, we are committed to fostering a diverse and inclusive culture where team members can unleash their full potential and where they’re encouraged to be curious about, understand, and welcome each other’s backgrounds, experiences, cultures, and perspectives. Break the ceiling touch the sky® resonates with our core values, and it is our utmost pleasure to be long-standing partners, globally, as well as in North America.”

Max Rangel, CEO and Global President, Spin Master shared,”At the heart of our success is our incredible talent from across the world who work together as one team. In our ever-growing sandbox, we focus on attracting, developing and retaining the best talent by creating a positive employee experience that drives collaboration, partnership and high performance. We are committed to cultivating an inclusive workplace where everyone has an equal opportunity to thrive. We are therefore delighted to partner with Break the ceiling touch the sky®.”

Commented Anthony A. Rose, Chairman and CEO of House of Rose Professional Pte. Ltd. Ltd and author of the book Break the ceiling touch the sky: success secrets of the world’s most inspirational women which inspired the summit, “MISSION 2029 FOR A BETTER WORLD is a measurable gamechanger for global gender diversity & inclusion in the workplace. The Break the ceiling touch the sky® forum is a key pillar for the Mission and is a simple way for organizations to accelerate the development of their women leaders, accelerate gender diversity within their organizations and benefit from its proven, positive impact The summit is led by C-Suite speakers, deep local insights and a global framework to make tangible progress on your gender diversity & inclusion agenda. If your organization wishes to level up its gender diversity & inclusion impact on your business, your teams should be joining the summit.”

House of Rose Professional Pte. Ltd. (HORP) is a Singapore headquartered global business organization offering services in the areas of Talent (Dream Job International® – the executive search vertical focused on C-Suite talent); Training (Break the ceiling touch the sky® – the success and leadership summit for women) and Transformation (CEOSmith® – reputation and business advisory services for the C-Suite).

