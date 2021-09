THE House of Representatives approved on third and final reading the bill on the proposed P5.024-trillion national budget for 2022.

House Bill 10153 was approved on second and third reading on Thursday after President Rodrigo Duterte certified the measure as urgent.

Before the House voted on the bill, it approved the creation of a small committee that will receive amendments from lawmakers until Oct. 5, 2021.

Adjournment of session is from Oct. 1 to Nov. 7, 2021.