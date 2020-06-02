House okays 3 new holidays

THE House of Representatives has approved, on third and final reading on Monday, bills declaring three new holidays to be observed in the country.

House Bill (HB) 6456 establishes every August 12 as “National Youth Day.” It aims to honor the role of the young in nation building.

HB 6522 enacts every January 16 as a special working holiday known as “National Baptist Day.” It aims to recognize the beliefs and principles valued by Baptists all over the country.

HB 6553 institutes the 23rd of February in every year as a special working holiday called “National Rotary Day” in recognition of the invaluable humanitarian contribution of the Rotary Club of the Philippines in carrying out its tradition of community service.