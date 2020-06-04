House okays bill mandating baseline PCR Covid-19 testing for vulnerable sectors

THE House of Representatives approved on third and final reading a bill mandating the conduct of baseline polymerase chain reaction (PCR) coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) testing for vulnerable members of society.

Voting for House Bill 6865 were 240 lawmakers, with one registering a negative vote and no abstentions.

The Crushing Covid-19 Act seeks to establish Baseline PCR Testing “as the protocol for Covid-19 testing for the vulnerable members of society as defined in Section 5 of this Act.”

Under Section 5 of the bill, the following shall undergo Baseline PCR Testing: “Patients or healthcare workers with severe or critical symptoms, mild symptoms, and those who demonstrated no symptoms but with relevant history of travel or contact.”

Others are “persons with co-morbidities, and other health risks such as diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, pulmonary diseases, cancer, renal failure, obesity, pregnancy, old age, and the immunocompromised who are returning to work; people entering the Philippines; workers who are holders of quarantine passes who do most of the errands for their families during quarantine; and patients required by their physicians to submit a Baseline PCR test result prior to a procedure, operation or treatment.”

Also listed are “[n]on-health frontliners responding against Covid-19, including “personnel manning temporary treatment and quarantine facilities of the government at the local and national levels; personnel manning quarantine control points, including those from the Armed Forces of the Philippines, Philippine National Police, Bureau of Fire Protection, and other agencies; National and Regional Local Risk Reduction and Management Teams; Barangay Health Emergency Response Teams and barangay officials providing barangay border control and those performing Covid-19 related tasks; personnel of the Bureau of Corrections and the Bureau of Jail [Management] and Penology; personnel manning the One-stop-shop in the Management of Returning Overseas Filipinos; personnel serving at the Covid-19 swabbing center; social workers providing amelioration and relief assistance to communities and performing Covid-19 related tasks; and all personnel directly involved in the response against Covid-19”.

Barangay is village.

“Foreign nationals shall bear the cost of testing. Priority should be given to healthcare workers, sales personnel in public markets, groceries and supermarkets, food handlers, factory workers, construction workers, security guards, drivers of public utility vehicles, banks and transfer fund facilities personnel, laundry shop workers, house helpers, caregivers, pregnant women, embalmers, wellness and salon workers, uniformed personnel, media personnel, barangay health workers, and family members whose household has a dweller who went abroad from December 2019 until the present time,” according to the bill.

“The Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) shall cover the full cost of testing, including the cost of services of the pathologist, laboratory specialist and other laboratory staff, provided that the PhilHealth coverage shall not be more than the prevailing market cost,” it stated.

The bill provided that “[u]pon the effectivity of this Act, Covid-19 testing centers shall allocate a part of their daily testing capacity specifically for the testing of the vulnerable members of society as provided in its Section 5”.

“In order to effectively mitigate the effect of the Covid-19 pandemic, a whole-of-government approach shall be adopted in the implementation of the objectives of this Act. In line with this approach, engagement with the business sector, micro, small and medium-scale enterprises, community-at-large and other stakeholders shall be consistently undertaken to ensure the full and effective implementation on the mitigation strategies of the government in containing Covid-19,” the bill stated.

In particular, these agencies “shall implement the necessary measures and protocols in administering the Baseline PCR Testing: The Department of Health, Department of the Interior and Local Government, Department of Foreign Affairs, Department of Labor and Employment, Department of Trade and Industry, Department of Finance, Department of Budget and Management, and Department of Transportation”.

The bill provided that “[t]his Act shall continue to be effective until” the declaration of a state of public health emergency “shall have been lifted through another presidential proclamation or similar issuances.”