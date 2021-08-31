House okays proposed Hidilyn Diaz Act on final reading

THE House of Representatives has given its final nod to a bill exempting incentives to athletes from tax.

The measure, House Bill 9990 or the proposed Hidilyn Diaz Act, hurdled third reading on Tuesday.

Section 4-A states, “All incentives, rewards, bonuses and other forms of emoluments, as well as donations, gifts, endowments and contributions, whether from public or private persons or entities, received by national athletes who compete or win in international sports competitions as defined in this Act, including those received by their respective coaches, shall be exempt from any and all national or local taxes, fees and charges, subject to rules and regulations to be issued by the Secretary of Finance, as recommended by the Commissioner of Internal Revenue…”

Under Section 4-A, donations, gifts, endowments and contributions made before the competition “and directly and exclusively used to fund training and competition-related expenses,” and incentives, rewards, bonuses and other forms of emoluments “received by competing or winning national athletes and coaches” are “allowable deductions from gross income for purposes of computing the” donor’s taxable income in line with the provisions of the National Internal Revenue Code.

Section 4-A states that the exemption from donor’s tax and deductibility from gross income may be availed of within a year before the start of the international sports competition where the national athlete will compete in, “as certified by the respective bodies that accredited them and their coaches, which may be the Philippine Sports Commission, Philippine Olympic Committee, or the National Paralympic Committee of the Philippines,” and within three months after the international sports competition.

“The exemptions and privileges provided herein shall take effect on Jan. 1, 2021 and shall not be availed in lieu of any tax exemption or privilege granted under existing laws”, Section 4-A states.