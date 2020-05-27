House OKs anti-Covid discrimination bill on 2nd reading

THE House of Representatives passed on second reading the proposed “Covid-19 (coronavirus disease)-Related Anti-Discrimination Act” on Wednesday.

House Bill 6817 prohibits discrimination against confirmed, probable, and suspected patients of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), repatriated Filipinos, healthcare workers, responders, and service workers.

The bill came after reports of Covid-related discrimination and harassment surfaced at the height of the pandemic in the country.

Under the measure, discriminatory practices include failure to give assistance; verbal, physical, and psychological harassment, threat, or assault; stigmatization in social media and other information platforms; and unlawful refusal to honor valid and existing contracts against individuals.

The proposed measure penalizes offenders with 1 to 10 years of imprisonment or a fine of P200,000 to P1 million.