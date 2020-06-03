House OKs ‘anti-terrorism’ bill

Minority Leader and Manila Rep. Benny Abante pointed out that the measure strips individuals of the right to due process and against unreasonable search and seizures.

Lawmakers opposed to the bill have cited that the measure may be prone to abuse and pose threats against human rights due to the “vagueness” and broadness of definition of terroristic acts. They also cited possible violations against the Constitution and civil liberties through warrantless arrests. They also hit the untimely passage amid the pandemic.

HB 6875 was passed with 139 voting in the affirmative, 31 negative, and 29 abstentions. It will be transmitted to the Senate.

House Bill 6875 or “An Act to Prevent, Prohibit And Penalize Terrorism” seeks to repeal Republic Act 9372 or the “Human Security Act Of 2007” to expand the definition of terroristic acts and to ease restrictions on law enforcement in prosecuting suspects.

THE House of Representatives on Wednesday approved on third and final reading the “anti-terrorism” bill certified as urgent by President Rodrigo Duterte.

Gabriela Party-list Rep. Arlene Brosas said they were not satisfied with the safeguards promised by the authors as the implementors have red-tagged their party-list groups even prior to the approval of the bill.

Albay Rep. Edcel Lagman, who voted no, and Lanao Del Norte Rep. Khalid Dimaporo, who abstained, slammed the swift passage as they were not able to interpellate after Section 54 of Rule 10 of the House Rules limiting the debate was applied.“If a member of the independent opposition is discriminated against in a parliamentary body, how can we expect the new Anti-Terror Law to be enforced with due respect to human rights and civil liberties of citizens?” Lagman said, pointing out that he was not allowed to interpellate.

“We were not allowed to ask clarificatory questions so I could not, in good conscience, vote yes for House Bill 6785,” Dimaporo said, adding that they could have amended the bill, such as the warrantless arrest, so the House would not be tagged a “rubber stamp” of the Senate and Malacanang.

Surigao Del Norte Rep. Robert Ace Barbers, who voted yes being an author of the original law, opposed that it was almost fully amended and that essential safeguards have been removed. He said he wished that amendments would be entertained during the bicameral conference with the Senate.

Meanwhile, Vice President Maria Leonor “Leni” Robredo hit the untimely passage of the bill amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, which she said now requires an undivided attention.

“Kailangan kong idiin: Ang Covid-19 ang pinakamatinding krisis na sinapit ng sangkatauhan sa loob ng maraming henerasyon, at walang ibang paraang daigin ito kundi ang ibuhos ang buong lakas ng bawat indibiduwal, bawat grupo, bawat institusyon sa pagtugon. All hands on deck ang kailangan. (I need to stress: Covid is the worst crisis of humankind in many generations, and there is no other way to defeat it but pouring all strength of all individuals, groups, and institutions in responding. All hands on deck is need),” she said.

While she opposed violence and terrorism, Robredo said that the measure is not the right response.

“Kung gagawa ng isa pang batas dagdag sa mga existing laws na mayroon na ngayon, pinakamainam kung magagawa ito nang masinop at kung malilinaw ang bawat probisyon. Hindi ito puwedeng madaliin; kailangang mapakinggan ang iba’t ibang tinig sa pagpapanday ng batas. Lalo na dahil maraming mga probisyon na maaaring ma-misinterpret o maabuso (If a new law is crafted in addition to existing laws, it would be best that it would be crafted well and with clear provisions. It must not be rushed; various voices must be heard. Especially that there are a lot of provisions that can be misinterpreted or abused),” she said

Robredo said the measure incites fear that it will be used to curtail rights against freedom of expression, pointing out that there is only one provision on Program to Counter Violent Extremism while the terrorist definition has been expanded and checks and balances against wrongful arrests have been reduced.

“Especially in the wrong hands—in the hands of people who have no qualms about using disinformation, inventing evidence, or finding the smallest of pretexts to silence its critics—napakamapanganib ng kapangyarihang ito (this power is dangerous),” she said.