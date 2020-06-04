House OKs bill allowing President to defer school opening in state of emergency, calamity

HE House of Representatives on Thursday approved on third and final reading a bill allowing the President to revise the school year in the event of a state of emergency or calamity.

House Bill 6895 amends Section 3 of Republic Act 7797 or an “An Act to Lengthen the School Calendar from 200 Days to not more than 220 Class Days,” which provides that the school year must start on the first Monday of June but not later than the last day of August.

It empowers the President to set a different date for the start of the basic education school year nationwide or in parts of the country to ensure an urgent and reasonable need to protect the health, safety, and overall well-being of students in events such as the current coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic.

Under the measure, this power will be exercised upon the recommendation of the Education Secretary.

The bill seeks to respond to the growing concern over resumption of school amid the continuing threat of the pandemic. It was approved unanimously by 241 lawmakers.

The Department of Education had set the school opening for 2020 on August 24. It had also recommended blended learning options such as online, digital and other non-contact modes in place of face-to-face classes to mitigate virus transmission among students.