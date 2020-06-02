House OKs bill granting farmers full insurance coverage

THE House of Representatives passed on third and final reading a bill seeking to grant full insurance coverage to farmers who are agrarian reform beneficiaries in an event of natural calamities.

House Bill 6505 amends Section 14 of Republic Act 9700 or the “Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Program Extension with Reforms” to include the insurance coverage for qualified farmers to assist them with losses incurred in calamities.

The insurance covers compensable losses from natural calamities such as typhoons, flood, drought, earthquake, volcanic eruption and plant diseases. It also covers crops such as palay, corn, sugarcane, high value crops, coconut and tobacco; aquaculture; livestock; and non-crop agricultural assets.

The measure mandates the Departments of Agriculture and Agrarian Reform to include the operational requirements in their programs. Initial funding will be sourced from current appropriations under the Philippine Crop Insurance Corporation.

The measure was approved unanimously with a vote of 233. It will then be transmitted to the Senate.