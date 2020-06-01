House OKs bill raising poll spending limit

The House of Representatives on Monday approved on third and final reading a bill that seeks to raise the election spending limit of candidates.

House Bill 6095 amends Section 13 of Republic Act 7166 or “An Act Providing for Synchronized National and Local Elections and for Electoral Reforms” to increase the amount of authorized election campaign expenses of candidates and political parties.

The measure aims to raise campaign spending to a “more realistic level” and encourage candidates “to declare their true and actual election campaign expenses as required by law.”

The bill raises campaign spending of candidates for President, Vice President, and Senators from P10 to P50 per voter. Other candidates are allowed to spend P30 instead of the previous P3 per voter.

Meanwhile, the measure allows political parties to increase spending from P5 to P50 per voter for their respective national candidates and to P30 per voter for their local candidates.

It also allows the Commission on Elections to adjust the amounts of authorized campaign spending every six years based on inflation rate and consumer price index, subject to consultation with the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (Central Bank of the Philippines), the National Economic Development Authority and the Philippine Statistics Authority.

House Bill 6095 was approved with a vote of 213 affirmative, 6 negative and 1 abstention.

Gabriela Women’s Party Rep. Arlene Brosas voted “no,” saying that the bill promotes an unequal playing field in favor of those who have the resources.

“This measure distorts the already skewed election playing field to the benefit of the rich and powerful political families who have the means to max out their campaign expenses while eligible ordinary Filipinos had to make do with limited exposure,” she said.