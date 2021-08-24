House OKs bill setting deadlines for resolution of poll protests

A bill recently approved on final reading by the House of Representatives seeks to provide deadlines for the resolution of electoral protests.

The House approved House Bill 9315 on third and final reading on Monday.

One of the principal authors of the bill, Deputy Speaker and Cagayan de Oro 2nd District Rep. Rufus Rodriguez, said on Tuesday that the early resolution of election protests “is one important” electoral reform “the country needs.”

“Interminable delays in the disposition of cases put a cloud of doubt on the victory and legitimacy of the declared winners”, he said.

The lawmaker said that in some previous instances, protests were decided when the terms of those whose wins were challenged were about to expire.

The bill states that electoral protests “shall be resolved not later than” these periods: for president, vice president, or senator, within 24 months following proclamation and assumption into office; for House members, within 12 months following proclamation and assumption into office; for regional, provincial, city and town positions, within 12 months following proclamation and assumption into office; for barangay (village) positions, within six months following proclamation and assumption into office.