House OKs P1.5T employment stimulus

THE House of Representatives on Friday approved on third and final reading a bill providing P1.5 trillion countryside infrastructure spending to spur employment in the country.

House Bill 6920 or the “Covid-19 Unemployment Reduction Economic Stimulus (CURES) Act of 2020” was passed with 210 lawmakers voting yes, 7 no, and 0 abstentions.

CURES aims to boost infrastructure projects at the barangay level for health, education, agriculture, livelihood in the countryside to generate jobs.

The measure prioritizes construction or improvement of barangay municipal health centers; expansion of school buildings to decongest classrooms, technical vocational learning centers, and establishment of digital education in the public educational system; repair or improvement of municipal provincial fish ports, trading centers; and local roads and livelihood projects such as farm to market roads.