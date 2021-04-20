House panel approves bills on added benefits for power workers

THE House of Representatives’ Committee on Energy on Tuesday approved a measure seeking to grant additional benefits to members of the power sector, who are considered as “backliners” in the fight against the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

The draft substitute bill to House Bill (HB) 3247, which was passed by the panel, provides for additional insurance coverage and benefits for linemen and other power workers.

The amendment, which was proposed by Nueva Ecija 3rd District Rep. Rosanna “Ria” Vergara, is the inclusion of compensation for those who will be “disabled or injured in the performance of their duty in another cooperative, or public or private utility”.

“The third party that caused the disability or injury will provide additional benefits to the line worker,” she said during the hearing. “[This means that they will receive] double compensation — from their company and the companies they are helping.”

Aside from HB 3247, the House Energy Committee also approved the draft substitute bills to HBs 471 and 472, which propose the creation of the Lineman Training Academy of the Philippines, and the proclamation of the first Monday of August as Lineman Appreciation Day, respectively.

“These are assurances that they are not left behind, considering that they are the backbone of the electric power industry in the country,” PHILRECA Party-list Rep. Presley De Jesus, vice chairman of the committee, said.

The measures apply to workers of private utilities and electric cooperatives.