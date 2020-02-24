House panel asks pro, anti ABS-CBN franchise renewal to submit position papers

MANILA, Philippines — The House panel tasked to discuss the franchise renewal bid of media giant ABS-CBN will ask parties involved to submit their position paper on the issue.

This was confirmed Monday by Palawan Rep. Franz Alvarez, the chairman of the House committee on legislative franchises.

“The committee will also ask all sides (pro/anti) to submit their position papers so that we can start reviewing them before we hold our hearing proper for the franchise renewal,” Alvarez said in a text message to INQUIRER.net.

Asked when the proper hearing will happen, Alvarez said May or August.

There are at least 11 pending bills in the lower chamber on ABS-CBN’s franchise which is approaching its expiration.

Despite the number of pending bills and the continuous call by several members of the lower chamber for the issue to be tackled, the House committee on legislative franchises still has yet to hear the franchise.

Republic Act No. 3846 requires television and radio broadcasting companies to secure a franchise from the government before they are allowed to operate. It is Congress that will decide whether to extend the franchise to public utilities, such as the media.

