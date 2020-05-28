House panel OKs 5 measures vs pandemic

THE House of Representatives ad hoc committee on the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) passed on Thursday five measures to help the country deal with the ongoing pandemic.

One of the bills passed by the Defeat Covid-19 Committee (DCC) was House Bill (HB) 6709 or the “Covid-19 Unemployment Reduction Economic Stimulus (CURES) Act of 2020,” seeking to allot P1.5 trillion in infrastructure spending for health, education, agriculture, livelihood in the countryside to generate jobs.

The DCC also passed the HB 6623 or the “Better Normal for the Workplace, Communities and Public Spaces Act of 2020” and HB 6707, seeking to Establish a Baseline PCR testing protocol.

Resolutions to fast track the 2nd tranche of the social amelioration program and to enact the proposed P66B supplemental budget of the Department of Agriculture were also adopted.

DCC Co-Chairman and House Majority Leader Martin Romualdez said these measures would be endorsed to the plenary for deliberations on Thursday afternoon.