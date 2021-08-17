House panel OKs bill reinstituting absolute divorce

THE House of Representatives’ Committee on Population and Family Relations unanimously approved on Tuesday the unnumbered substitute bill reinstituting absolute divorce as an alternative mode for the dissolution of marriage.

The bill is crafted by the technical working group (TWG) headed by Albay 1st District Rep. Edcel Lagman, who is also the author of House Bill (HB) 100 on the enactment of an absolute divorce law.

Speaker Lord Allan Velasco supported the enactment of a reinstituted absolute divorce law and submitted the following perfecting amendments which are now incorporated in the substitute bill: (a) provisions on court-assisted petitioners; (b) community-based pre-nuptial and post-matrimonial programs; (c) community-based women’s desks to provide assistance and support to victims of violence and abuse; and (d) an appropriation language for the bill.

The grounds for legal separation, annulment of marriage, and nullification of marriage based on psychological incapacity under the Family Code of the Philippines are included as grounds for absolute divorce and were amended to make said grounds cover causes arising after the solemnization of the marriage.

Other grounds for divorce are: (a) separation in fact for at least five years at the time the petition for absolute divorce is filed; (b) when one of the spouses undergoes a gender reassignment surgery or transitions from one sex to another; (c) irreconcilable marital differences as defined in the bill; (d) other forms of domestic or marital abuse which are also defined in the bill; (e) valid foreign divorce secured by either the alien or Filipino spouse; and (f) a marriage nullified by a recognized religious tribunal.

The effects of absolute divorce include the voiding of the marital union and capacitating the divorced spouses to remarry, the bill states.

In his sponsorship speech, Rep. Lagman said “this bill reinstates absolute divorce because absolute divorce was already practiced during the pre-Spanish times, the American colonial period, and during the Japanese occupation.”



The other divorce bills incorporated into the substitute bill are House Bill 838 introduced by Gabriela Party-list Rep. Arlene Brosas; ACT Teachers Party-list France Castro; Kabataan Party-list Rep. Sarah Jane Elago, Bayan Muna Reps. Eufemia Cullamat, Carlos Isagani Zarate, and Ferdinand Gaite; and House Bill 2263 authored by Rep. Pantaleon Alvarez.