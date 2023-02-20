House panel OKs resolution proposing a constitutional convention

MANILA, Philippines — The proposed Resolution of Both Houses calling for a constitutional convention to amend the 1987 Constitution was approved by a House of Representatives panel on Monday.

During the hearing of the House committee on constitutional amendments, 16 lawmakers voted in favor of the still unnumbered committee report that would consolidate several resolutions seeking constitutional convention.

ADVERTISEMENT

Three lawmakers voted against it, while one abstained.

It could be remembered that the said committee conducted several hearings on proposals seeking constitutional amendments and revisions, where both sides of the fence were asked about their views regarding Charter change (Cha-cha).

FEATURED STORIES

While there were a number of legal luminaries who claimed that the time is right to amend the 1987 Constitution, there were sectors who feared that the two primary goals of Cha-cha — amending term limits for elected officials and removing restrictive economic provisions — would hurt national security.

READ: Ex-SC justice wants Constitution amended: Lack of clarity in amendment provisions problematic

READ: Makabayan bloc: Absurd to push for Cha-cha amid economic crisis

READ: Monsod tells congressmen: Political dynasty a ‘lame excuse’ to amend 1987 Constitution

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., however, had clarified that amending the 1987 Constitution would not be needed for the government to bag foreign investments.

READ: Charter change not needed to get foreign investments – Marcos

KGA

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

–>