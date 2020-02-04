House panel to approve committee report on Cha-cha on Feb 26

MANILA, Philippines — The House committee on constitutional amendments is poised to certify its report on the proposed amendments to the 1987 Constitution on February 26.

Panel chair Cagayan de Oro 2nd District Rep. Rufus Rodriguez disclosed this Tuesday, adding that another hearing on the proposals of the Department of the Interior and Local Government–Inter-Agency Task Force on Constitutional Reform (IATF) will be held on February 12 before they vote on the individual provisions contained in the proposal of IATF on February 19.

The provisions that will be approved will be included in the final committee report.

“Approval of the committee report on the proposed amendments [will be] on [February] 26,” Rodriguez said in a text message to INQUIRER.net.

The House panel earlier recalled the Charter change resolution it approved in December after the DILG-IATF submitted its proposed Charter reforms.

Among the proposals of the inter-agency are as follows:

constitutionalization of the Supreme Court’s ruling on the Mandanas v. Ochoa case

creation of a Regional Development Authority

political and electoral reforms, which include the development of political parties as democratic public institutions, regulation of campaign finance, anti-turncoats, and anti-political dynasty

liberalization of economic provisions under the 1987 Constitution

