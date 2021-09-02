House panel urges Comelec to extend voter registration period

THE House of Representatives’s Committee on Suffrage and Electoral Reforms on Thursday adopted resolutions urging the Commission on Elections (Comelec) to extend the period for voter registration.

House Resolution (HR) 2128 and HR 2139 urge the poll body to move the deadline to Oct. 31, 2021.

HR 2128, filed on August 15, 2021 by the lawmakers from the Makabayan bloc, stated that “the September 30 deadline was set before the Covid-19 pandemic and it now falls upon the Comelec’s prerogative to adjust the deadline due to the ramifications of the pandemic”.

HR 2139, filed on Aug.17, 2021 by lawmakers from the Liberal Party, stated that the Comelec “could not have anticipated the adverse impact of the pandemic on voter registration and must make the necessary adjustments to allow more unregistered potential voters to register”.

On Aug. 18, 2021, the poll body decided against extending the registration period.

In a meeting held by the House committee on August 27, 2021 Comelec Commissioner Marlon Casquejo said that they “instructed the law department to conduct a study on” the extension of the voter registration period.