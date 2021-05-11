House panels OK bill seeking to promote Filipino music, talents

AT least three committees at the House of Representatives approved a measure that seeks to promote Philippine music and help and develop Filipino musical talents.

The Committee on Ways and Means has endorsed House Bill (HB) 7817 or “An Act Designating the National Music Competitions for Young Artists (NMCYA) as the National Youth Development Program for Music,” which was supported by the Committees on Appropriation and Sports and Development.

The measure was authored by Deputy Speaker and Cagayan De Oro 2nd District Rep. Rufus Rodriguez. He said it seeks to “encourage young artists who excel in music [competitions] and [performances] to preserve, develop, and promote Philippine music as an art.”

“It also aims to discover young artists in the [fields] of choral singing, piano, chamber music, family ensemble, and indigenous instruments,” Rodriguez added.

Under HB 7817, competitions would be “rigid,” as participants need to compete in the district, provincial, and regional levels in order to qualify for the national event. They would be required to perform various pieces, including classical and contemporary, and works of renowned Filipino consumers.

The bill mandates the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) which, according to Rodriguez, has been the primary sponsor of the National Week for Young Artists, to provide support for NMCYA-led competitions and festivals, among others. It is also tasked to issue the implementing rules and regulations.

Aside from the CCP, the National Commission for the Arts and Culture is likewise mandated to provide financial, technical, scholarship, and research-related assistance.

Other government agencies, such as the Department of Education (DepEd), the Commission on Higher Education (CHED), and the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG), will assist in the identification, selection, and training of participants in different levels, according to Rodriguez.

“Government corporations and the private sector are encouraged to donate to finance NMCYA activities. Donations would be exempt from donor’s tax and may be deducted from gross income,” the lawmaker further said.