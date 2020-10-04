House party-list bloc laments ‘unreasonable’ removal of Romero as deputy speaker

MANILA, Philippines — The 54-member Party-List Coalition Foundation Inc. at the House of Representatives lamented on Sunday the removal of 1-PACMAN Rep. Michael Romero as deputy speaker, calling it “unreasonable.”

“That post was not for the person for the entire party-list bloc,” the coalition said in a statement, which was partly in Filipino. “Our disappointment reaches to high heavens over the unreasonable removable of our colleague, Rep. Michael Romero as deputy speaker.”

“How could he be removed when no voting took place? What kind of procedure was that?” the coalition added.

Romero, reportedly an ally of Marinduque Rep. Lord Allan Velasco, was removed from his position on Friday.

During Friday’s hearing, Romero was replaced by Capiz 2nd District Rep. Fredenil Castro, an ally of House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano, who had been locking horns with Velasco in a contest over the lower chamber’s top post.

According to the coalition, Romero’s removal affected the “equitable and proportional representation of the party-lists and their constituencies in the House of Representatives.”

“We also collectively assert our right to be physically present on the plenary floor so we could swiftly take action given the flurry of tactical maneuvers happening at plenary, far from the limits placed on us who participate only remotely and virtually,” the coalition added.

