House recalla 2nd reading approval of ABS-CBN temporary franchise bill

THE House of Representatives recalled its second reading approval of the bill granting media giant ABS-CBN a temporary license to operate until October 31.

This was made after some lawmakers questioned the constitutionality of the hasty passage of the bill on 2nd reading on Wednesday, a few hours after it was filed on the same day.

Senator Francis Pangilinan and Albay Rep. Edcel Lagman pointed out Section 26 (2) of Article 6 of the Constitution stating that no bill “shall become a law unless it has passed three readings on separate days,” unless the “President certifies to the necessity of its immediate enactment to meet a public calamity or emergency.”

Deputy Majority Wilter Palma made the motion to reccall the bill and reopen interpellations during the session on Monday.