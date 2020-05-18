House recalla 2nd reading approval of ABS-CBN temporary franchise bill

THE House of Representatives recalled its second reading approval of the bill granting media giant ABS-CBN a temporary license to operate until October 31.
This was made after some lawmakers questioned the constitutionality of the hasty passage of the bill on 2nd reading on Wednesday, a few hours after it was filed on the same day.
Senator Francis Pangilinan and Albay Rep. Edcel Lagman pointed out Section 26 (2) of Article 6 of the Constitution stating that no bill “shall become a law unless it has passed three readings on separate days,” unless the “President certifies to the necessity of its immediate enactment to meet a public calamity or emergency.”
Deputy Majority Wilter Palma made the motion to reccall the bill and reopen interpellations during the session on Monday.
“Let me make this of record, Mr. Speaker that at any time, the House can approve this bill, House Bill 6732 on 3rd reading, but because of the insistence of our colleagues to interpellate further on the matter, I move that we reconsider approval on 2nd reading of House Bill 6732,” he said.
During the interpellation of Lagman, Deputy Speaker Luis Raymund Villafurte, one of the authors of the bill, asserted that the procedure did not violate the Constitution, citing a precedence of resolutions that were approved on 1st and 2nd reading on the same day.
“It does not mean that we are reverting back to second reading, we are of the belief that there is [a] constitutional defect. It is the prerogative of this House to revert back to 2nd reading, which we are doing right now,” Villafuerte said.
Interpellations are ongoing as of posting time with discussions on the limited validity of the bill, the inclusion of a provision requiring a public service time of 10 percent of the paid commercials that would be allocated to the government branches and international humanitarian organizations. This was previously not included in the network’s expired franchise.