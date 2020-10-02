House records 2 more COVID-19 infections; active cases now at 15

MANILA, Philippines — The House of Representatives has recorded two more confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) among its employees, bringing the total number of active cases at 15.

House Secretary-General Jose Luis Montales told reporters on Friday that the new infections bring the total number of COVID-19 cases at the lower chamber to 85, including those who have already recovered.

“Most of our confirmed cases were infected outside of HRep,” he said.

According to Montales, one of the new patients is an employee of the Administrative Department who last reported for work on September 1.

The other patient is from the Payroll Group of the Accounting Service who last reported for work on September 21 and got tested after experiencing body malaise, fever, sore throat, and loss of taste and smell.

“Contact tracing is ongoing,” Montales said.

