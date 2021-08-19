House resumes session next week, ECQ or not

THE House of Representatives will resume plenary sessions next week whether or not Metro Manila remains under enhanced community quarantine (ECQ), Speaker Lord Allan Velasco said on Thursday.

The government placed the National Capital Region (Metro Manila) under ECQ from August 6 to 20 to stem the spread of a resurgent coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) attributed to its highly transmissible Delta variant.

The House suspended plenary sessions during the ECQ.

Amid the pandemic, the House has held hybrid plenary sessions or a mix of the physical and online appearance of lawmakers.