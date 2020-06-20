House sets inquiry for ‘better way’ in SAP cash aid distribution

THE House of Representatives will conduct an inquiry on Monday for a “better way” to deliver cash aid under the Social Amelioration Program (SAP) and other benefits to people amid the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano made it clear that the hearing was not meant to point fingers but an objective inquiry into the distribution by the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and other agencies of the P100-billion SAP aid in May, Cayetano said.

The House Committees on Good Government and Public Accountability and on Public Accounts led by Bulacan Rep. Jose Antonio Sy-Alvarado and Rep. Mike Defensor of Anakalusugan will preside over the inquiry.

“People are tired of hearing statements like ‘the national ID should have been fully implemented for faster aid distribution,’ or ‘the SAC (social amelioration card) forms should have been distributed house-to-house’,” the Speaker said.

“The House wants to hear from the DSWD what their plans are, if, God forbids, a lockdown is imposed again, if they can distribute aid efficiently,” he added.

Cayetano said he wanted to find out why some SAP implementers were texting people and asking if they were qualified to receive aid.

“But that was the intention in giving the SAC forms house-to-house, isn’t it? So, all of these issues have to be ventilated in the inquiry for the purpose of coming up with a better system,” he stressed.

After approving the Bayanihan Law last March 23, Cayetano recalled the DSWD promising to distribute the first tranche of P100-billion in 10 days which did not materialize.

“The distribution for April was finished in May. They told us that P200 billion was needed to help 18 million poor and near-poor families: P100-B for April and P100-billion for May, what happened?” Cayetano said.

The Taguig lawmaker reminded officials of President Rodrigo Duterte’s mantra: “Don’t let the people wait, deliver service promptly.”

“He [the President] always tells us: ‘No red tape, no corruption,’” he said.

Just the same, Cayetano expressed gratitude to his colleagues and other officials “who took the extra mile and really showed their leadership during this time of pandemic.”

He told SAP implementers: “We need to work together. We are your allies, we will work with you. But let me also make it clear: do not confuse our kindness with weakness.”