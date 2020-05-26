House special panel OKs bill prohibiting COVID-related discrimination

MANILA, Philippines — A special panel in the House of Representatives on Tuesday approved the substitute bill to the measure seeking to prohibit discrimination against persons who are confirmed, suspect, and probable cases of the coronavirus disease as well as health workers and repatriated overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).

The House Defeat COVID-19 Committee (DCC) approved the substitute bill to House Bill No. 6676 or the “COVID-19-Related Anti-Discrimination Act” introduced by Quezon City 6th District Rep. Jose Christopher Belmonte.

“The law should grant the full, inviolable protection against prejudice and discrimination to those who have already suffered and recovered from the disease, to those who carry the brunt of providing medical care, logistical, and service support and to those to enable us to access food at the time of the quarantine period,” the bill’s explanatory note reads.

Among the punishable offenses under the bill includes stigmatization, which entails the public disclosure—with the intent of exclusion, harm, and discrimination— that a person has a confirmed, suspect and probable cases of COVID-19 or has recovered to COVID-19. Public disclosure made online are also covered by the bill.

The bill also prohibits verbally, physically, or psychologically harass persons who are confirmed, suspect, and probable cases of COVID-19, recoveries, repatriated OFWs, and health workers.

A public officer is also prohibited from refusing or neglecting to provide assistance to persons who are confirmed, suspect, and probable cases of COVID-19 or any person suspected of exposure to and recovered from COVID-19.

No person can also “unreasonably refuse” to honor valid and existing contracts on the basis of COVID-19.

Violation of the measure will be penalized by a fine of not less than P50,000 but not more than P500,000 and/or imprisonment of not less than six months but not more than five years.

But during DCC’s hearing, Cagayan de Oro City 2nd District Rep. Rufus Rodriguez proposed stiffer penalties for harassment offenses. Rodriguez’ amendment was adopted.

As of May 25, there are 14,319 COVID-19 cases in the country, with the death toll at 873 and recoveries at 3,323.

