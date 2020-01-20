Trending Now

House to hold crucial session in Batangas on Jan. 22

MANILA, Philippines — The House of Representatives will be holding its plenary session in Batangas province, of the provinces affected by the recent eruption of Taal Volcanoon Wednesday, Jan. 22.

House members adopted a motion of House Majority Leader Martin Romualdez on Monday to move the plenary session at the Batangas City Convention Center at 1 p.m. on Jan. 22

“We move to hold the session this Wednesday at the Batangas City Convention Center at 1 p.m.,” Romualdez said.

Pampanga 3rd District Aurelio “Dong” Gonzales seconded Romualdez’s motion.

“Napakahalaga po sa atin na pumunta tayo sa Batangas at doon tayo mag-session at doon tayo mag-hold ng committee as a whole,” Gonzales said in a manifestation.

(It’s important to go to Batangas where we would a session and convene a committee as a whole.)

