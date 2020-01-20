House to hold crucial session in Batangas on Jan. 22

MANILA, Philippines — The House of Representatives will be holding its plenary session in Batangas province, of the provinces affected by the recent eruption of Taal Volcano, on Wednesday, Jan. 22.

House members adopted a motion of House Majority Leader Martin Romualdez on Monday to move the plenary session at the Batangas City Convention Center at 1 p.m. on Jan. 22

ADVERTISEMENT

“We move to hold the session this Wednesday at the Batangas City Convention Center at 1 p.m.,” Romualdez said.

Pampanga 3rd District Aurelio “Dong” Gonzales seconded Romualdez’s motion.

FEATURED STORIES

“Napakahalaga po sa atin na pumunta tayo sa Batangas at doon tayo mag-session at doon tayo mag-hold ng committee as a whole,” Gonzales said in a manifestation.

(It’s important to go to Batangas where we would a session and convene a committee as a whole.)