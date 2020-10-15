House vows to pass anti-red tape bill

The House of Representatives vowed to pass before the adjournment of its special session on Friday a measure that would authorize President Duterte to deal with bureaucratic red tape during national emergencies.

“Upon the directive of the President and the instruction of Speaker (Lord Allan) Velasco, the House of Representatives will work on the passage of the anti-red tape measure before we adjourn the special session,” said Majority Leader and Leyte Rep. Martin Romualdez, chair of the House committee on rules, said in a statement on Thursday.

Under House Bill No. 7884, Duterte will be given the power “to accelerate and streamline regulatory processes and procedures for new and pending applications and renewals of permits, licenses, clearances, certifications or authorizations.”

The bill would also authorize the President to suspend the requirements for permits, licenses and certifications and to streamline and expedite the process of issuance as well as suspend or remove any government official or employee performing acts contrary to the measure.

“The economic landscape of the country has drastically changed by reason of the COVID-19 pandemic. Its impact on the different sectors is beyond measure and the government’s role is to lessen the burden to its people,” the bill stated.

“One of the strategic measures is to reduce transaction costs in all government agencies and provide an efficient delivery of its services while maintaining integrity and accountability in government service and the promotion of transparency in the transactions of the government with the public, encompassing a program for the adoption of simplified requirements and procedures,” it added.

The bill mandates that the power given to the President “shall not be used to undermine the existing procedures and processes, under applicable laws, rules and regulations, meant to protect the environment, especially those that aim to safeguard protected areas and its buffer zones.”

