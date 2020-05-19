Housing department continues aid to Taal victims

The Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) has reiterated its commitment to help the victims of Taal Volcano eruption last January who wished to relocate to safer ground due to the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

“To ensure that the evacuees are securely cared for, we have built a structure of operations to which the PLGU (provincial local government unit) and the agencies along with the private sectors are members,” DHSUD Sec. Eduardo del Rosario said in a statement.

The Housing czar assured that the agency would continue to coordinate with the LGUs to address the situation immediately.

Del Rosario’s reaction came after the adoption of Senate Resolution No. 297, which directs DHSUD to formulate a framework for the Taal Volcano resettlement and rehabilitation program.