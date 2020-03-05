Housing exec named to lead Marawi rehab

President Rodrigo Duterte has named Housing Secretary Eduardo del Rosario as “point person” in expediting the release of funds for Marawi City amid complaints of “slow” rehabilitation efforts.

This was after the President heard the grievances of residents on the slow completion of projects in the war-torn city, three years after the siege of Marawi by terrorists in 2017.

In a statement, Malacañang said Del Rosario was designated Mr. Duterte’s point man “in coordinating efforts in the approval of much-needed budget by agencies involved to speed up the Marawi rehabilitation initiative.”

“I want to finish the projects during my time,” the Palace quoted the President as saying.

The President’s meeting on the reconstruction efforts included displaced residents, who “complained about slow completion of projects.”

Circuitous approval process

They also told the President “about their intention to return to their homes” in a few years.

The Palace statement said the rehabilitation was “delayed by circuitous approval process in the bureaucracy, compelling the President to designate Del Rosario to coordinate efforts especially with the release and approval of much-need budget.”

Despite complaints over the rehabilitation’s pace, Task Force Bangon Marawi claimed that it has made progress in its reconstruction efforts.

Del Rosario, as head of the task force, reported that 2,911 families have been relocated and the government no longer maintains evacuation centers as of January 2020.

Out of 4,866 transitional shelters programmed by the National Housing Authority, 2,911 units are already occupied, while the remaining 1,900 units are expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2020.

The government also aims to complete 3,580 permanent shelters by the first quarter of 2021, with 165 units presently occupied.

Mapandi Bridge

Del Rosario also said major infrastructure projects are also underway, with the reconstruction of Mapandi Bridge already 100-percent complete. Mapandi Bridge was the center of the initial clashes between government troops and the Maute terrorist group that captured the city in May 2017.

Reconstruction of the city’s roads is also ongoing.

The Palace also said the Department of Agriculture and the Department of Agrarian Reform distributed farm equipment and conducted training for the displaced families.

