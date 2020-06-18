“How Coleen Garcia plans to give birth to her first child”

Television host Coleen Garcia on Tuesday revealed how she plans to give birth to her first child with her husband, singer-host Billy Crawford.

Television host Coleen Garcia on Tuesday said she is planning to give birth to her first child with her husband, singer-host Billy Crawford, the natural way.

The soon-to-be first-time parents opened up about their preparations in welcoming their first child during the latest episode of the Facebook Live program “Tim Yap Live,” where they were interviewed virtually to talk about “marriage, pregnancy, and new horizons.”

[embedded content]

“Coleen really wants to deliver the baby like naturally and normal,” said Billy.

“And unmedicated is my goal,” added Coleen.

“I started watching my birthing classes yesterday, it’s all online. I started watching it. It’s from the States. It’s centered on natural, unmedicated birth and I watched the first session yesterday and I was crying. I was crying because it looks so hard.”

According to Coleen, she initially wanted to have a water birth—or labour and sometimes delivery that occurs in water, usually a birthing pool—in a hospital setting.

“(But) because of (COVID-19) they are not doing water births in the hospitals anymore and then like right now actually the dads are not even able to accompany the moms. Sana by then things will loosen up a bit. September pa naman pero right now that’s what happening eh,” she said.

The couple also talked about the name of their son.

“The first name is pretty unique but the second name, Billy wanted the name of his dad or even his name Joe. We have options,” said Coleen.

“We do have a first name. Like we’re set for the first name. We just want a second name to tie everything, kailangan bagay,” added Billy.

It was in May when Coleen and Billy first announced that they are expecting their first child.

They tied the knot in Balesin on April 20, 2018.