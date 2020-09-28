“How did Angelica Panganiban’s friendship with Kim Chiu and Bela Padilla develop over time?”

Angelica Panganiban discussed the value of friendship in the pilot episode of her online show ‘Ask Angelica.’

Angelica Panganiban shared her two cents on self-love in the pilot episode of her online show Ask Angelica last Friday.

The actress remarked that once you achieve happiness within yourself, you can spread that to people around you.

“Responsibility mo na pasayahin ang sarili mo. Hindi ‘yung ibang tao,” she said.

Angelica added, “Kapag na-achieve mo ‘yun, kaya mo magbigay ng happiness sa friends mo, sa family mo and sa matatagpuan mong tao para sayo. Hindi mo magagawa yun kapag hindi ka buo. Process iyan eh.”

The actress also discussed the value of friendship with her close pals Kim Chiu and Bela Padilla, joined her in the pilot episode as her first celebrity guests.

“For me ang nakikita kong pinaka importanteng relationship sa buhay ay family and friends. Of course relationship with ourselves, as long as kaya mong maging masaya alone, then it will flourish,” she stated.

“Talaga nga namang para kang sprinkler sa garden na nagbibigay ka ng joy sa lahat. Ikaw na ang nagwa-water or nagdidilig para sa lahat kasi kaya mo na. Punong-puno ka na ng ganung love and kaya mo na siyang i-share sa lahat,” she continued.

The actress also shared how her closeness with Kim and Bela developed over time .

“Kim and Bela, sila yung unang taong tinakbuhan ko nung inindiyan ako nung ex ko, doon sa panahon na dapat makikipaghiwalay siya sa akin. Nandoon sila and the friendship blossomed. Mahal na mahal namin ang isa’t isa,” she stated.

In a previous interview with Boy Abunda, Kim shared that they all became close during a common friend’s birthday party.

“Kami talaga ni Bela, may common friend kami. Tapos parang nag-gatecrash lang kami sa isang birthday party na nandodoon si Angelica. Hanggang sa inumaga na kami, nagkwentuhan na kami and everything. Hanggang sa lagi na kami nagsasama. Nagfa-funny-han naman kami sa isa’t isa, sa kalokohan ng isa’t isa.”

In 2019, the trio, who call themselves AngBeKi, also got matching tattoos to signify their friendship.

In her photo of the tattoo they got, Kim captioned it on Instagram: “We may not see each other most of the time but we always have each other’s back! Lav yeah both! #AngBeKi rocks! Stronger than ever!”