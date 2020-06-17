“How did Matteo Guidicelli know that it was time to propose to Sarah Geronimo?”

Matteo Guidicelli said he knew he wanted to spend the rest of his life with Sarah Geronimo.

“I just knew.”

These were the words of Matteo Guidicelli when he recounted the day he decided to propose to Sarah Geronimo.

In an interview with Catholic lay preacher Bo Sanchez, Matteo shared that he used to ask his peers about how do you know if it is already the right time to propose.

“They would always tell me, ‘Matteo you would just know.’ A year ago or a few years ago, sabi ko, ‘Okay you will just know. You will just know,’” he stated.

Matteo admitted that though he was certain that he wanted to spend the rest of his life with Sarah, he was trying to find the courage within him to take that enormous leap towards that life-changing moment.

“We were together for six years. Sabi ko I really love this girl. I want to be with her for the rest of my life but siyempre there were still doubts in my heart na how do you take this leap of faith?” he said.

He added, “I’m gonna be separated from my family. I’m not gonna be with them anymore. I will start my own family. I want to do that but did I have the courage to do that?”

Despite the doubts, the actor shared that the day just came and he knew that it was already the right time to propose.

“I just knew. I don’t understand why. I always knew [that I want to be with her], that’s why our relationship lasted for six years with all the challenges. But there was this day where I just knew,” he remarked.