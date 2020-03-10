“How Ivana Alawi reacted to Bretman Rock’s fanboy moment over her”

Ivana Alawi couldn’t stop fangirling over Bretman Rock who apparently is a huge fan of hers as well.

Bretman Rock sent the Kapamilya celebrity a private message, writing: “B**** I live for you!” To which she responded: “OMG I LOVE YOU.”

The two went on to exchange messages on Instagram, with Bretman Rock revealing that he watches the vlogs of Alawi who currently has more than 4.59 million subscribers.

“I was just watching your YouTube videos. And I was like this b**** is so cute,” Bretman Rock wrote.

The star of the upcoming Kapamilya teleserye Lihim ni Ligaya then responded by expressing her desire to collaborate with Bretman Rock.

“Thank u. This means so much to me. S*** I love you. Hope I could meet u soon,” Alawi replied.

Alawi, seemingly in disbelief over the fact that the Filipino-American vlogger sent her a message on Instagram, took a screenshot of their conversation and posted it on Twitter, writing: “S***! He watches my vlog.”

Bretman Rock, one of the biggest Filipino influencers on social media, is known for his beauty vlogs.

Meanwhile, Ivana has gained huge popularity after joining the cast of the ABS-CBN’s Mea Culpa: Sino Ang May Sala?