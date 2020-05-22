“How Lea Salonga is spending her time during quarantine”

Lea Salonga shared that she has been finding ways to be productive during quarantine.

Lea Salonga has been finding ways to be productive while staying at home amid the community quarantine that was imposed following the COVID-19 outbreak.

In an interview with Monster RX 93.1 on The Morning Rush show via Facebook Live, the Broadway star shared that she has been dedicating her time to do certain hobbies.

“I have been crocheting, I’ve been knitting. My daughter, she draws. She’s just been busy with that and hanging out with her friends playing video games. All of us here in the house, we’re all finding things to do,” she relayed.

Lea added that she has also been watching series on platforms like Netflix.

“I tend to gravitate towards cartoons. I’ve been watching a lot of cartoons. On Netflix, I binge-watched the entire fifth season of She-Ra and the Princesses of Power. If you’re a kid of the ’80s, you have a distinct memory of what She-Ra is supposed to be. But if you’re an LGBT ally, this is the cartoon that everybody’s waiting for,” she stated.

In the middle of uncertain times, Lea also shared some words of advice to her supporters.

“We have to all be patient still. Many places in the country are moving towards modified ECQ and hopefully we get to general community quarantine. This is still not a time to be complacent and we all still have to be very careful and very vigilant when we go out there. Not to rush to anything just to keep ourselves and the people where you’re quarantining with safe,” the Broadway star remarked.

She added, “But I know that there are a lot of people that have to for reasons of economics, for reasons that they are essential workers in this crisis. To all of you, please continue to be careful. We can’t afford to lose any of you. Kapit lang. We just all have to make virtual kapit with one another and we are all going to weather this. In the meantime, we find ways to be creative and resourceful and helpful even to our little corners of the world.”