How MAXHUB built its channel through a genuine commitment to the ANZ market

SYDNEY, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — As a relatively recent entrant to the professional A/V market in Australia, MAXHUB has focused on building a robust channel to tackle the incumbency advantage of the existing players in the space. Thanks to a firm commitment and meaningful resources being put behind that channel, both MAXHUB and its partners have enjoyed rapid growth.

That support has taken the form of having an “on-the-ground,” presence in Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane. In addition, the company provides local marketing, pre-sales and after-sale service support, and technical assistance to its partners. Finally, it runs a comprehensive MAPS partner program – a three-tier program with sliding scales for rewards that allow partners to access discounts, volume business, and lead generation, with additional bid registration there to protect their opportunities.

This investment has seen the MAXHUB partner network grow to over 120 partners across Australia, and now the company is eying off further growth, both in terms of the distribution network, as well as the product suite that they can bring to market.

Integrate convention to showcase new innovation from MAXHUB

From 17-19 August, MAXHUB will be attending the Integrate convention at the ICC Sydney.

MAXHUB will be at the event as part of its commitment to its channel, and will be showcasing a range of new technologies across UC, and even a new product line for the ANZ market. MAXHUB is presenting this as an opportunity for decision makers to get a hands-on experience with the cutting edge of what the company is bringing to market, and an opportunity for its partners to have a renewed conversation with their customers about their A/V setup.

Bringing new innovation to the channel

MAXHUB’s technology has been recognised for its innovation, build quality. For example, this year the company’s flagship UC M40 product was recognised by the prestigious Red Dot awards.

To achieve accolades such as this, MAXHUB maintains a Research Institute and significant R & D spending. It combines deep understanding of the niches that it targets to deliver technology that addresses genuine customer pain points with collaboration.

MAXHUB’s growth plans include adding more channel partners and continuing to expand their scope across Australia. For more information on the company, its channel program, and technology, be sure to visit the MAXHUB team at their Integrate booth.

