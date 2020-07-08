“How much is Jinkee Pacquiao’s Hermes bicycle?”

Jinkee Pacquiao wowed her followers after she shared a photo of her signature brand couple bicycles on Instagram.

Jinkee Pacquiao is known for owning several luxury items. In fact, almost all the clothes netizens see her wearing in her social media posts are mostly bought from some of the biggest fashion houses in the world.

But Jinkee surprised everyone when she took it to another level after sharing a photo of two bicycles from Paris-based luxury retailers Hermes and Louis Vuitton.

On Instagram, Jinkee shared a photo of the bikes taken at her mansion in General Santos and captioned it with “His and hers.”

In a 2013 Bloomberg report, it was reported that Hermes came out with a bike collection with one of its bicycles reportedly costing $11,000 or around 545,000 pesos.

Meanwhile, Louis Vuitton has purchased Italian frame builder Pinarello in 2016 but upon checking the internet, there is no available data on the prices of their bikes.

Jinkee Pacquiao flew to General Santos City with her family as soon as the government lifted the travel restrictions imposed in the country.

Jinkee, who previously served as the Vice Governor of Sarangani Province, is the wife of boxing champ and Senator Manny Pacquiao.